Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.63 million-39.68 million.

Shares of UK opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Ucommune International has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $12.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter.

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

