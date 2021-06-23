UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Holdings Boosted by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,797 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in UDR by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 21,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in UDR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in UDR by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in UDR by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in UDR by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $49.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 247.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.74.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,800. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

