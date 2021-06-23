UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) will post $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. UMB Financial posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year earnings of $7.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

UMB Financial stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial has a 52-week low of $43.79 and a 52-week high of $99.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $216,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares in the company, valued at $19,507,222.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martin Dominic Karaba sold 673 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $65,954.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,451 shares of company stock worth $627,999. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 60.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after buying an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

