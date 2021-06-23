UniLend Trading 29.3% Lower This Week (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. UniLend has a total market cap of $18.49 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00002103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UniLend Coin Profile

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

