United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Insurance Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company. It primarily offers homeowners and dwelling fire insurance policies, as well as provides flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, United’s team of dedicated employees manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, policyholder service and claims. It principally markets its products through insurance agents. “

Get United Insurance alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $255.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.77. United Insurance has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.93.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $158.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 33.47% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. Research analysts predict that United Insurance will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. United Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -8.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UIHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Insurance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,441,000 after acquiring an additional 241,166 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 177,684 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 52,705 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 35,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Insurance (UIHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.