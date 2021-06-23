United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Shares Gap Up to $9.15

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.15, but opened at $9.41. United Microelectronics shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 22,550 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on UMC. Macquarie raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Microelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 1,727,565.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,359,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359,430 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 27,223.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,382,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 7,858.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,562,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,446,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,685 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

