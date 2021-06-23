United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.550-3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $27 billion-27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.21 billion.

UNFI opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $42.40.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.78.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $379,722.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,926.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 40,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,614,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,271 shares of company stock worth $8,843,557 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

