United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) is DG Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

DG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,055 shares during the period. United Therapeutics comprises 5.6% of DG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $23,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,151,000 after acquiring an additional 139,803 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,187,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics stock traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,556. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.18. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.51.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

