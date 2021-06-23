UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,881,407 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 99.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,137,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $795,120,000 after buying an additional 1,065,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,801,850,000 after buying an additional 986,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

UNH stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $396.09. The company had a trading volume of 119,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,088. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $285.57 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

