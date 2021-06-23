Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UBX. Mizuho increased their price objective on Unity Biotechnology from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Unity Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unity Biotechnology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.82.

NASDAQ:UBX opened at $4.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.24. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 700,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 179,028 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 69,282 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 27,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

