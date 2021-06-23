Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.87. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 540,069 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UUU. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 899.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 50,452 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

