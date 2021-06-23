Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) vs. Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Critical Survey

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) and Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Upstart and Elevate Credit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $233.42 million 40.39 $5.98 million N/A N/A Elevate Credit $465.35 million 0.31 $20.59 million $1.31 3.04

Elevate Credit has higher revenue and earnings than Upstart.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.0% of Elevate Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Elevate Credit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and Elevate Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart N/A N/A N/A Elevate Credit 9.73% 34.11% 8.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Upstart and Elevate Credit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 0 4 4 0 2.50 Elevate Credit 0 1 1 0 2.50

Upstart currently has a consensus target price of $103.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.81%. Elevate Credit has a consensus target price of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 40.70%. Given Elevate Credit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Elevate Credit is more favorable than Upstart.

Summary

Elevate Credit beats Upstart on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc. provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

