Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Sold by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,441 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 301.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,462,099.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,277,654.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,992.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,675 shares of company stock worth $3,248,381. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,111. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -341.31 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.70.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Upwork’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

