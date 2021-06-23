Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Major Shareholder Eric Semler Purchases 433,195 Shares

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) major shareholder Eric Semler acquired 433,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $2,018,688.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eric Semler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Eric Semler bought 250,000 shares of Urban One stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Eric Semler purchased 39,900 shares of Urban One stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $194,313.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Eric Semler acquired 566,938 shares of Urban One stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $2,245,074.48.

Shares of Urban One stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $445.94 million, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.84. Urban One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $29.48.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Urban One during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban One by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Urban One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Urban One by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Urban One during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

