Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,941,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WIX. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Wix.com by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIX stock opened at $295.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $213.12 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.33.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. Wix.com’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WIX shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.11.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

