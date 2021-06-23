Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,889 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.55% of Ready Capital worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 59.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,861,000 after buying an additional 358,307 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ready Capital by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 168,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 42.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 119,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 265,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 60,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RC opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. Ready Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on RC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

