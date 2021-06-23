Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 880,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 264,729 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional worth $5,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SID. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 38,038 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.87.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 105.00%. Research analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

