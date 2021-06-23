Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RY. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% during the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,759,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,465,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,548,000 after purchasing an additional 892,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RY stock opened at $102.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $104.92.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.8915 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.27.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

