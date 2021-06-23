Van ECK Associates Corp Has $5.66 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,632 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $59.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $64.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

Several research firms have commented on PEG. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,975 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

