Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.12% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 245.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,318,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after buying an additional 937,565 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after buying an additional 611,313 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,965,000 after buying an additional 536,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 160.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 225,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,342,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNDA stock opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.89. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

