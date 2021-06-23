Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,232,000 after buying an additional 487,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,377,000 after buying an additional 138,310 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,083,000 after buying an additional 166,159 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 848,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,832,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,945. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.74. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

