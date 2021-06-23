Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,486.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991,505 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,987,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,169,000 after buying an additional 5,699,417 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,719,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,075,000 after buying an additional 2,074,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,292,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,101,000 after buying an additional 1,286,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,278,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,302,000 after buying an additional 878,505 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $94.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $92.42 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

