Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Proequities Inc.

Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,878,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,766,000 after buying an additional 272,651 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after buying an additional 201,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.13. 1,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,338. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $199.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.28.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.