Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

VOT opened at $233.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $159.35 and a 1-year high of $233.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

