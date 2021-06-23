Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 576.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,326 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.6% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,914,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,826,000 after purchasing an additional 562,777 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.5% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 618,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,052,000 after purchasing an additional 288,748 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 130.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 490,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,196,000 after acquiring an additional 277,627 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $15,831,000. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $15,448,000.

VGSH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.44. 992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,100. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.53. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.36 and a 1 year high of $62.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

