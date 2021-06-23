Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Holdings Lifted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 835.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,728,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after acquiring an additional 55,927 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000.

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,062. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.14.

