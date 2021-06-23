Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 14.2% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $128,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $1,073,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares during the period. Finally, One Day In July LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $221.33. 150,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,191. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $151.35 and a 12 month high of $221.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.13.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

