Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 177.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 535,879 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Veeva Systems worth $219,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $45,482.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,854.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,297 shares of company stock worth $4,535,854. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.18.

VEEV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,464. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.81 and a 52-week high of $325.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

