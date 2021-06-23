Vera Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on June 23rd (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:VERA) quiet period will end on Wednesday, June 23rd. Vera Therapeutics had issued 4,350,000 shares in its public offering on May 14th. The total size of the offering was $47,850,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

VERA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. Vera Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $26.97.

In other news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth purchased 772,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $8,499,997.00. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

