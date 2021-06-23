VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 66.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,172 shares in the company, valued at $12,034,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $125,579.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,256.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,391 shares of company stock worth $7,244,376 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $226.85 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $227.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.81.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

