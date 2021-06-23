Veritaseum Trading Down 27.7% This Week (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 33.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.71 or 0.00066822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $48.81 million and approximately $2,071.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00054207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.96 or 0.00647315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00077960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00038832 BTC.

Veritaseum Coin Profile

VERI is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

