Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.50

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.50 and last traded at C$11.49, with a volume of 287159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.82.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.54.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$368.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$316.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

