Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,840,000 after purchasing an additional 137,719 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 104,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $188.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $210.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $185.32 and a 12 month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $361,040.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,793.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.59.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.