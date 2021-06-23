VideoCoin (VID) Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a market cap of $33.38 million and approximately $80,609.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,639,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

