Vinci (EPA:DG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €94.57 ($111.26). Vinci shares last traded at €94.02 ($110.61), with a volume of 774,845 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €100.14 ($117.82).

Get Vinci alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of €92.88.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.