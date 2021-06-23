Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Price Down 3% After Insider Selling

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) shares fell 3% on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $46.26 and last traded at $46.26. 5,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,357,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.67.

Specifically, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $391,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,930,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $700,583.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,645,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,969,456.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,238 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,843 over the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of -1.72.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $829,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 116,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 94,721 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after buying an additional 308,307 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

