Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $256.25.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock worth $20,166,882 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.68. 6,800,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,527,070. Visa has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.16. The company has a market capitalization of $457.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.