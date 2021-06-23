Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,613,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,847 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $116,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 162.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vistra by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,096.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

NYSE VST opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

