VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.880-6.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.80 billion-12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.77 billion.VMware also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.620-1.620 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.57.

Shares of VMW stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.20. VMware has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at $25,444,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,486 shares of company stock worth $20,173,236. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

