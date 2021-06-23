VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.880-6.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.80 billion-12.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.77 billion.VMware also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.620-1.620 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $172.57.
Shares of VMW stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.20. VMware has a one year low of $126.79 and a one year high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83.
In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at $25,444,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,486 shares of company stock worth $20,173,236. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.