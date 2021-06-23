Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,310,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,672,900 shares during the period. Vodafone Group comprises about 0.7% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Vodafone Group worth $595,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 43.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,285,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,120,000 after purchasing an additional 695,133 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 148,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group during the first quarter valued at $1,051,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 886,799 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,343,000 after purchasing an additional 161,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 253.3% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 97,219 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 69,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOD traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,851. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.83%.

VOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

