VP (LON:VP) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VP (LON:VP) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.70% from the company’s current price.

VP traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 893 ($11.67). The stock had a trading volume of 5,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 390. The stock has a market capitalization of £358.58 million and a PE ratio of -76.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.17. VP has a one year low of GBX 604 ($7.89) and a one year high of GBX 926 ($12.10). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 867.67.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

