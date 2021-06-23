Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.31.

VRM stock opened at $43.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01. Vroom has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.89.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Vroom news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,301,199.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,227.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $386,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,566.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,066,918 shares of company stock valued at $90,009,092 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,330,000 after buying an additional 5,599,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,297,000 after buying an additional 5,477,398 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 50,043.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,010,000 after buying an additional 3,865,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vroom by 331.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,002,000 after buying an additional 2,995,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

