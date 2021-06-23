vSlice Achieves Market Cap of $89,687.32 (VSL)

vSlice (CURRENCY:VSL) traded down 56.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 23rd. vSlice has a market capitalization of $89,687.32 and approximately $1.00 worth of vSlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, vSlice has traded down 23% against the dollar. One vSlice coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00054371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $213.69 or 0.00635868 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00040265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00078970 BTC.

vSlice (VSL) is a coin. vSlice’s total supply is 33,390,496 coins. vSlice’s official Twitter account is @vSliceCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for vSlice is /r/vDice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . vSlice’s official message board is medium.com/@vdiceio . vSlice’s official website is www.vslice.io

According to CryptoCompare, “vSlice is a token issued on the Ethereum blockchain. It represents a piece in the ownership of the vDice gambling dapp and its revenue. This token will issue dividends produced by the gambling fees charged on vDice, which is a fully decentralized version of SatoshiDICE for Ether betting. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as vSlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire vSlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy vSlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

