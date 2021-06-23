W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley has been consistently benefiting from its insurance business, performing well on increase in premium written over the past many years. W.R. Berkley has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets. Its international business is poised for growth supported by the emerging markets. Solid capital position enables capital deployment. Investment in alternative assets should help improve investment income. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. However, exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market is a concern. Rising debt induces higher interest expenses and is an overhang on times interest earned. IT and data-related initiatives will continue and lead to an increase in expenses. Exposure to cat loss has been inducing volatility in earnings.”

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WRB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded W. R. Berkley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.50.

NYSE WRB opened at $74.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.28.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Berkley (WRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.