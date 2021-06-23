WABnetwork (WAB) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded up 105.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $113,633.29 and $2,738.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WABnetwork has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00054479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $213.63 or 0.00636302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00079049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00040247 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WAB is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

