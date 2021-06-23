Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMG. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,381 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,624,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,349,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,242,000 after buying an additional 598,621 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,370,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,019,000 after buying an additional 570,164 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.41.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.19.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

