Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,674,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $28,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $858.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.49.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $213.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. Research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

