Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WASHINGTON R.E. INV. TRUST is a self-administered qualified equity real estate investment trust. The Trust’s business consists of the ownership of income-producing real estate properties principally in the Greater Washington-Baltimore Region. The Trust has a fundamental strategy of regional focus, diversified property type ownership and conservative financial management. “

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WRE. Raymond James downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.67.

NYSE:WRE opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.09 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.