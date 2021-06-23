Wealthquest Corp Buys 17,433 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 679,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 23.5% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $125,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after purchasing an additional 272,651 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after buying an additional 201,166 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,435,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 780,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,586,000 after acquiring an additional 100,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 472,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,608,000 after acquiring an additional 86,572 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,338. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.28. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $199.29.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

