Wealthquest Corp Has $2.36 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) by 155.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,699 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July makes up approximately 0.4% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wealthquest Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July during the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000.

NYSEARCA:UJUL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.92. The company had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,937. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â July has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89.

